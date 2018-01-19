Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 17.5 Manual

IviFgen Query Arb Waveform Capabilities [ARB] (G Dataflow)

    Last Modified: October 24, 2017

    Returns the properties of the function generator that are related to creating arbitrary waveforms.

    These properties are the maximum number of waveforms, waveform quantum, minimum waveform size, and maximum waveform size.

    spd-note-note
    Note  

    This node is part of the IviFgenArbWfm [ARB] extension group.

    connector_pane_image
    datatype_icon

    instrument handle

    The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviFgen Initialize or IviFgen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

    Default: None

    datatype_icon

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    datatype_icon

    instrument handle out

    The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviFgen Initialize or IviFgen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

    Default: None

    datatype_icon

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    datatype_icon

    max number of waveforms

    Returns the maximum number of arbitrary waveforms that the function generator allows. The driver obtains this value from the IviFgen>>Arbitrary Waveform Output>>Max Number of Waveforms [ARB] property.

    datatype_icon

    waveform quantum

    The size (i.e. number of points) of each waveform must be a multiple of a constant quantum value. This parameter obtains the quantum value the function generator uses. The driver returns this value from the IviFgen>>Arbitrary Waveform Output>>Waveform Quantum [ARB] property. For example, when this property returns a value of 8, all waveform sizes must be a multiple of 8.

    datatype_icon

    max waveform size

    Returns the maximum number of points the function generator allows in a waveform. The driver obtains this value from the IviFgen>>Arbitrary Waveform Output>>Max Waveform Size [ARB] property.

    datatype_icon

    min waveform size

    Returns the minimum number of points the function generator allows in a waveform. The driver obtains this value from the IviFgen>>Arbitrary Waveform Output>>Min Waveform Size [ARB] property.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

