IviFgen Get Next Coercion Record (G Dataflow)

Obtains the coercion information associated with the IVI session. It retrieves and clears the oldest instance in which the specific driver coerced a value you specified to another value. If you set the IviFgen>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Record Value Coercions property to TRUE, the specific driver keeps a list of all coercions it makes on ViInt32 or ViReal64 values you pass to instrument driver nodes. You use this node to retrieve information from that list. The node returns an empty string in the Coercion Record parameter if no coercion records remain for the session.