IviFgen Get Next Coercion Record (G Dataflow)

Obtains the coercion information associated with the IVI session. It retrieves and clears the oldest instance in which the specific driver coerced a value you specified to another value. If you set the IviFgen>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Record Value Coercions property to TRUE, the specific driver keeps a list of all coercions it makes on ViInt32 or ViReal64 values you pass to instrument driver nodes. You use this node to retrieve information from that list. The node returns an empty string in the Coercion Record parameter if no coercion records remain for the session.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviFgen Initialize or IviFgen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Returns the next coercion record for the IVI session. If there are no coercion records, the node returns an empty string.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application