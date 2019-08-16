Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

IviFgen Get Data Marker Name [DM] (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: October 24, 2017

Returns the repeated capability identifier for the data marker that corresponds to the one-based index you specify. If the value that you pass for the Index control is less than one or greater than the value of the data marker count, the VI returns an empty string in the Name control and returns an error.

This node is part of the IviFgenDataMarker [DM] extension group.

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviFgen Initialize or IviFgen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

Marker Index (1)

A one-based index that defines which marker name to return. Valid values for the Marker Index control are between one and the value of the IviFgen Data Marker Count [DM] property, inclusive. Default Value: 1

Name Buffer Size

Pass the number of bytes in the string that you specify for the Marker Name control. If the marker name, including the terminating NUL byte, contains more bytes than you indicate in this parameter, the VI copies Name Buffer Size - 1 bytes into the buffer, places an ASCII NUL byte at the end of the buffer, and returns the buffer size you must pass to get the entire value. For example, if the value is "123456" and the Name Buffer Size is 4, the VI places "123" into the buffer and returns 7. If you pass a negative number, the VI copies the value to the buffer regardless of the number of bytes in the value. If you pass 0, you can pass VI_NULL for the Marker Name buffer control. Default Value: None

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviFgen Initialize or IviFgen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Marker Name

Returns the marker name of the data marker that is in the data marker collection at the index you specify.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

