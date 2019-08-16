IviFgen Get Data Marker Name [DM] (G Dataflow)

Name Buffer Size

Pass the number of bytes in the string that you specify for the Marker Name control. If the marker name, including the terminating NUL byte, contains more bytes than you indicate in this parameter, the VI copies Name Buffer Size - 1 bytes into the buffer, places an ASCII NUL byte at the end of the buffer, and returns the buffer size you must pass to get the entire value. For example, if the value is "123456" and the Name Buffer Size is 4, the VI places "123" into the buffer and returns 7. If you pass a negative number, the VI copies the value to the buffer regardless of the number of bytes in the value. If you pass 0, you can pass VI_NULL for the Marker Name buffer control. Default Value: None