IviFgen Configure Sample Clock [SC] (G Dataflow)

Sample Clock Source

Pass the sample clock source you want the function generator to use. The driver sets the IviFgen Sample Clock Source [SC] property to this value. The value you specify determines the clock used for the waveform generation. If you want to set this parameter to IVIFGEN_VAL_SAMPLE_CLOCK_SOURCE_EXTERNAL (1), you must first set the arbitrary sample rate to the corresponding frequency of the external sample clock. You can use the IviFgen Configure Sample Rate [ARB] Node or set the IviFgen Sample Rate [ARB] property to configure the arbitrary sample rate.

Defined Values IVIFGEN_VAL_SAMPLE_CLOCK_SOURCE_INTERNAL (0) - Use the internal sample clock. IVIFGEN_VAL_SAMPLE_CLOCK_SOURCE_EXTERNAL (1) - Use an external sample clock

Default: IVIFGEN_VAL_SAMPLE_CLOCK_SOURCE_INTERNAL (0) - Use the internal sample clock