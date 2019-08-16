IviFgen Configure Arb Frequency [AF] (G Dataflow)

Configures the rate at which the function generator produces an entire cycle of an arbitrary waveform on a channel.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviFgen Initialize or IviFgen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Specifies the virtual channel name that you assign to the instrument in the Configuration Utility. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual channel name. The virtual channel name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical channel name. Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names.
Default: "CHANNEL1"
Pass the frequency at which you want the function generator to produce one cycle of an arbitrary waveform. The driver sets the IviFgen>>Arbitrary Waveform Output>>Arbitrary Waveform Frequency>>Arb Frequency [AF] property to this value. Units: Hertz (Hz) Default Value: 0.00
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application