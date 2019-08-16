IviDownconverter Send Software Trigger [SWT] (G Dataflow)

Sends a command to trigger the downconverter. Call this node if you pass Software Trigger for the trigger source parameter of IviDownconverter Configure Frequency Sweep.

Notes: (1) This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. You use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. To check the instrument status, call IviDownconverter Error-Query at the conclusion of the sequence.