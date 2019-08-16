IviDownconverter Initialize (G Dataflow)

Creates a new IVI instrument driver session. Opens a session to the specific driver using the logical name of the IVI driver session. Sends initialization commands to set the instrument to the state necessary for the operation of the instrument driver. Returns an instrument handle that you use to identify the instrument in all subsequent instrument driver node calls.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDownconverter Initialize or IviDownconverter Initialize With Options Nodes. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Pass the logical name that identifies the particular driver session to use. The driver session, in turn, identifies a specific driver and device and specifies the initial settings for the session.
IVI Configuration Utility
Using Your Program with a Different Instrument
If you want to use your program with a different physical instrument, change the configuration of the logical name to use the driver session for the new physical instrument. You can change the initial settings for the session by changing the configuration of the driver session.
Default: "SampleDownconverter"
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application