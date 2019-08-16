IviDmm Initialize With Options (G Dataflow)

Creates a new IVI instrument driver and optionally sets the initial session properties state. Opens a session to the specified device using the interface and address you specify for the Resource Name parameter. Sends initialization commands to set the instrument to the state necessary for the operation of the instrument driver. Returns an instrument handle that you use to identify the instrument in all subsequent instrument driver node calls.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
String you can use to set the initial value of certain properties for the session. The following table lists the property names you can set in this parameter.
|Name
|RangeCheck
|QueryInstrStatus
|Cache
|Simulate
|RecordCoercions
|Spy
|InterchangeCheck
|DriverSetup
The format of this string is, "PropertyName=Value" where PropertyName is the name of the property and Value is the value to which the property will be set. To set multiple properties, separate their assignments with a comma. If you pass NULL or an empty string for this parameter, the instrument driver uses the values from the Measurement and Automation Explorer's IVI Configuration Utility. You can override these values by assigning a value explicitly in a string you pass for this parameter. You do not have to specify all of the properties and may leave any of them out. If you do not specify one of the properties, the driver uses the value from the IVI Configuration Utility.
|RangeCheck
|TRUE
|QueryInstrStatus
|FALSE
|Cache
|TRUE
|Simulate
|FALSE
Pass the logical name that identifies the particular driver session to use. The driver session, in turn, identifies a specific driver and device and specifies the initial settings for the session.
All IVI names, such as logical names or virtual names, are case-sensitive. If you use logical names, driver session names, or virtual names in your program, you must make sure that the name you use matches the name in the IVI Configuration Store file exactly, without any variations in the case of the characters in the name.
IVI Configuration Utility
Using Your Program with a Different Instrument
If you want to use your program with a different physical instrument, you change the configuration of the logical name to use the driver session for the new physical instrument. You can change the initial settings for the session by changing the configuration of the driver session.
Default: "SampleDmm"
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDmm Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
IviDmm>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Range Check
IviDmm>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Query Instrument Status
IviDmm>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Cache
IIviDmm>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Simulate
IviDmm>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Record Value Coercions
If the Reset parameter is set to True, this node resets the instrument to a known state.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application