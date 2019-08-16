IviDigitizer Configure Window Arm Source [WINA] (G Dataflow)

Windows Condition (Entering)

Specifies whether a pulse that is within or outside the user-specified thresholds arm waveform acquisition. This value sets the IviDigitizer Window Arm Condition property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WINDOW_CONDITION_ENTERING (1) Configures the digitizer to trigger on signals when they enter the given triggering window. The end-user specifies the high and low thresholds with the IviDigitizer Window Arm High Threshold and IviDigitizer Window Arm Low Threshold properties. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WINDOW_CONDITION_LEAVING (2) Configures the digitizer to trigger on signals when they leave the given triggering window. The end-user specifies the high and low thresholds with the IviDigitizer Window Arm High Threshold and IviDigitizer Window Arm Low Threshold properties. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WINDOW_CONDITION_ENTERING (1)