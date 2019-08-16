IviDigitizer Configure Width Arm Source [WA] (G Dataflow)

Configures the width arm source and the IviDigitizer Arm Level, IviDigitizer Width Arm Low Threshold, IviDigitizer Width Arm High Threshold, IviDigitizer Width Arm Polarity, and IviDigitizer Width Arm Condition properties.
Specifies whether a pulse that is within or outside the user-specified thresholds arm waveform acquisition. This value sets the IviDigitizer Width Arm Condition property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WIDTH_WITHIN (1) Configures the digitizer to trigger on pulses that have a width that is less than the high threshold and greater than the low threshold. The end-user specifies the high and low thresholds with the IviDigitizer Width Arm High Threshold and IviDigitizer Width Arm Low Threshold properties. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WIDTH_OUTSIDE (2) Configures the digitizer to trigger on pulses that have a width that is either greater than the high threshold or less than a low threshold. The end-user specifies the high and low thresholds with the IviDigitizer Width Arm High Threshold and IviDigitizer Width Arm Low Threshold properties. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WIDTH_WITHIN (1)
Sets the width arming high threshold, in seconds. This value sets the IviDigitizer Width Arm High Threshold property. Unit: volt Default Value: 1.0
Specifies the arm level. This value sets the IviDigitizer Arm Level property. Unit: volt Default Value: 1.0
Specifies the arm source. This value sets the arm source property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual arm source name. The virtual arm source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical arm source name. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the trace name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.
Sets the width arming low threshold in seconds. This value sets the IviDigitizer Width Arm Low Threshold property. Unit: volt Default Value: 1.0
Sets the width polarity. This value sets the IviDigitizer Width Arm Polarity property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WIDTH_POSITIVE (1) Configures the digitizer to trigger on positive pulses that have a width that meets the condition the user specifies with the IviDigitizer Width Arm Condition property. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WIDTH_NEGATIVE (2) Configures the digitizer to trigger on negative pulses that have a width that meets the condition the user specifies with the IviDigitizer Width Arm Condition property. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WIDTH_EITHER (3) Configures the digitizer to trigger on either positive or negative pulses that have a width that meets the condition the user specifies with the IviDigitizer Width Arm Condition property. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WIDTH_POSITIVE (1)
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application