IviDigitizer Configure Width Arm Source [WA] (G Dataflow)

Width Condition (Within)

Specifies whether a pulse that is within or outside the user-specified thresholds arm waveform acquisition. This value sets the IviDigitizer Width Arm Condition property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WIDTH_WITHIN (1) Configures the digitizer to trigger on pulses that have a width that is less than the high threshold and greater than the low threshold. The end-user specifies the high and low thresholds with the IviDigitizer Width Arm High Threshold and IviDigitizer Width Arm Low Threshold properties. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WIDTH_OUTSIDE (2) Configures the digitizer to trigger on pulses that have a width that is either greater than the high threshold or less than a low threshold. The end-user specifies the high and low thresholds with the IviDigitizer Width Arm High Threshold and IviDigitizer Width Arm Low Threshold properties. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WIDTH_WITHIN (1)