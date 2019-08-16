Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

IviDigitizer Configure TV Trigger Source [TVT] (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: October 24, 2017

Configures the digitizer for TV triggering. It configures the TV signal format, the event, and the signal polarity.

Note  

This node affects instrument behavior only if the trigger type is TV Trigger. Set the trigger type and trigger coupling before calling this node.

Note  

This node is part of the IviDigitizerTVTrigger [TVT] extension group.

TV Polarity (Positive)

Specifies the polarity of the TV trigger signal. This value sets the IviDigitizer TV Trigger Polarity property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_POSITIVE (1) The digitizer triggers on a positive glitch. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_NEGATIVE (2) The digitizer triggers on a negative glitch. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_POSITIVE (1)

Signal Format (NTSC)

Specifies the TV trigger signal format. This value sets the IviDigitizer TV Trigger Signal Format property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_NTSC (1) Configures the digitizer to trigger on the NTSC signal format. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_PAL (2) Configures the digitizer to trigger on the PAL signal format - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_SECAM (3) Configures the digitizer to trigger on the SECAM signal format Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_NTSC (1)

Trigger Source ("")

Specifies the trigger source. This value sets the trigger source property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual trigger source name. The virtual trigger source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical trigger source name. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the trace name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.

Trigger Event (Field1)

Specifies the TV trigger event. This value sets the IviDigitizer TV Trigger Event property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_FIELD1 (1) Sets the digitizer to trigger on field 1 of the video signal. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_FIELD2 (2) Sets the digitizer to trigger on field 2 of the video signal. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_ANY_FIELD (3) Sets the digitizer to trigger on any field. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_ANY_LINE (4) Sets the digitizer to trigger on any line. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_LINE_NUMBER (5) Sets the digitizer to trigger on a specific line number you specify with the TV Trigger Line Number property. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_FIELD1 (1)

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

