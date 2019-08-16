IviDigitizer Configure Trigger Modifier [TM] (G Dataflow)

Configures the trigger modifier of the digitizer.
Specifies the method the digitizer uses in the absence of trigger conditions. The driver sets the IviDigitizer Trigger Modifier property to this value. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TRIGGER_MODIFIER_NONE (1) The digitizer waits until the trigger the end-user specifies occurs. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TRIGGER_MODIFIER_AUTO (2) The digitizer automatically triggers if the configured trigger does not occur within the digitizer timeout period. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TRIGGER_MODIFIER_AUTO_LEVEL (3) The digitizer adjusts the trigger level if the trigger the end-user specifies does not occur. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TRIGGER_MODIFIER_NONE (1)
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
