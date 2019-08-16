IviDigitizer Configure Runt Trigger Source [RT] (G Dataflow)

Configures the runt trigger. A runt occurs when the trigger signal crosses one of the runt thresholds twice without crossing the other runt threshold.
The end-user specifies the runt thresholds in the Threshold Low and Threshold High inputs. The end-user specifies the polarity of the runt in the Runt Polarity parameter.
Sets the runt triggering high threshold in volts. Unit: volt Default Value: 1.0
Sets the runt polarity. This value sets the IviDigitizer Runt Trigger Polarity property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_RUNT_POSITIVE (1) The digitizer triggers on a positive runt. A positive runt occurs when a rising edge crosses the low runt threshold and does not cross the high runt threshold before re-crossing the low runt threshold. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_RUNT_NEGATIVE (2) The digitizer triggers on a negative runt. A negative runt occurs when a falling edge crosses the high runt threshold and does not cross the low runt threshold before re-crossing the high runt threshold. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_RUNT_EITHER (3) The digitizer triggers on either a positive or negative runt. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_RUNT_POSITIVE (1)
Specifies the trigger source. This value sets the trigger source property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual trigger source name. The virtual trigger source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical trigger source name. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the trace name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.
Sets the runt triggering low threshold in volts. Unit: volt Default Value: 1.0
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
