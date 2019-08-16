IviCounter Configure Frequency (G Dataflow)

Allows the instrument to automatically determine the best estimate and resolution for the selected channel. This node sets the IviCounter Frequency Estimate Auto property to TRUE, the IviCounter Frequency Resolution Auto property to TRUE, and the IviCounter Frequency Aperture Time property is set to indicate the aperture time selected by the instrument.
The instrument handle you obtain from the IviCounter Initialize node or IviCounter Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Specifies the name of the channel to configure. The driver sets the IviCounter Frequency Channel property to this value. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual channel name. The virtual channel name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical channel name. Default Value: "" Notes: You can specify the channel name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.
The instrument handle you obtain from IviCounter Initialize or IviCounter Initialize With Options. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application