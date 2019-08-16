IviCounter Configure Time Interval Stop Holdoff (G Dataflow)

Configures the stop holdoff time in seconds. The holdoff time starts with the time interval start channel trigger, then delays for the specified time. After the specified delay time, the time interval stop channel trigger is enabled. Potential time interval stop channel triggers are ignored during the specified stop holdoff.
The instrument handle that you obtain from IviACPwr Initialize or IviACPwr Initialize With Options. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Specifies the value of the stop holdoff time in seconds.
The driver sets the IviCounter Time Interval Stop Holdoff property to this value.
Units: seconds
Default Value: 0.0
The instrument handle that you obtain from IviACPwr Initialize or IviACPwr Initialize With Options.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application