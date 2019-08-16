IviACPwr Query DC Capabilities [DG] (G Dataflow)

Phase Name ("")

Specifies the name of the output phase to configure. Pass the virtual output phase name that you assign to the instrument in the IVI Configuration utility. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual output phase name. The virtual output phase name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical output phase name. Virtual output phase names are aliases for instrument-specific output phase strings, which can differ from one instrument to another. With virtual output phase names, you can use and swap instruments without having to change the output phase names in your source code. Assign a virtual output phase name to an instrument-specific output phase through the IVI Configuration utility. This control accepts virtual output phase names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using and also accepts the instrument-specific output phase names. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the output phase name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.