IviACPwr Query DC Capabilities [DG] (G Dataflow)

This VI returns the minimum and maximum DC voltages that the power source can generate for the specified range. Typically, the user calls the IviACPwr Configure DC Range [DG] VI with the min and max voltages they want to use and it automatically selects the best range. The only time the IviACPwr Query DC Capabilities [DG] VI would be useful is to eliminate unnecessary range changes by allowing the user to know the range boundaries in advance. The IviACPwr Range Min [DG] and IviACPwr Range Max [DG] properties return the min and max voltage of the present range.
The instrument handle that you obtain from IviACPwr Initialize or IviACPwr Initialize With Options. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Specifies the name of the output phase to configure. Pass the virtual output phase name that you assign to the instrument in the IVI Configuration utility. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual output phase name. The virtual output phase name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical output phase name. Virtual output phase names are aliases for instrument-specific output phase strings, which can differ from one instrument to another. With virtual output phase names, you can use and swap instruments without having to change the output phase names in your source code. Assign a virtual output phase name to an instrument-specific output phase through the IVI Configuration utility. This control accepts virtual output phase names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using and also accepts the instrument-specific output phase names. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the output phase name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.
Specifies the DC range to query. This number must be from 1 to the values returned by the IviACPwr Num Ranges [DG] property. Default Value: None
The instrument handle that you obtain from IviACPwr Initialize or IviACPwr Initialize With Options.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Returns the minimum DC voltage the power source can generate.
Returns the maximum DC voltage the power source can generate.
