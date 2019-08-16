Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

IviUpconverter Send Software Trigger [SWT] (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: October 23, 2017

Sends a command to trigger the upconverter. Call this node if you pass Software Trigger for the trigger source parameter of IviUpconverter Configure Sweep.

spd-note-note
Note  

This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. You use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. To check the instrument status, call IviUpconverter Error-Query at the conclusion of the sequence.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviUpconverter Initialize or IviUpconverter Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviUpconverter Initialize or IviUpconverter Initialize With Options VI. The handle identifies a particular instrument session. Default Value: None

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics