IviUpconverter Self-Test (G Dataflow)

Runs the instrument's self test routine and returns the test result(s).
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviUpconverter Initialize or IviUpconverter Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviUpconverter Initialize or IviUpconverter Initialize With Options VI. The handle identifies a particular instrument session. Default Value: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
This control contains the value returned from the instrument self test. Zero means success. For any other code, see the device's operator's manual. Self-Test Code Description --------------------------------------- 0 Passed self test 1 Self test failed
Returns the self-test response string from the instrument. See the device's operation manual for an explanation of the string's contents.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application