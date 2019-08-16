IviUpconverter Get RF Output Name (G Dataflow)

Returns the specific driver defined RF Output name that corresponds to the one-based index that the user specifies. If the driver defines a qualified RF Output name, this node returns the qualified name. If the value that the user passes for the index parameter is less than one or greater than the value of the IviUpconverter RF Output Count property, the node returns an empty string in the name parameter and returns the Invalid Value error.