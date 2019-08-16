IviUpconverter Get Next Interchange Warning (G Dataflow)

Returns the interchangeability warnings associated with the IVI session.

It retrieves and clears the oldest instance in which the class driver recorded an interchangeability warning. Interchangeability warnings indicate that using your application with a different instrument might cause different behavior. You use this VI to retrieve interchangeability warnings.

The class driver performs interchangeability checking when the IviUpconverter>>Inherent IVI Attributes>>User Options>>Interchange Check property is set to TRUE and you call IviUpconverter Wait Until Ready.

The node returns an empty string in the Interchange Warning parameter if no interchangeability warnings remain for the session.

Interchangeability checking examines the properties in a capability group only if you specify a value for at least one property within that group. In general, the class driver generates interchangeability warnings when it encounters one of the following conditions:

A property that affects the behavior of the instrument is in a state that you did not specify

You set a class-defined property to an instrument-specific value. (3) You set the value of a property that the class driver defines as read-only.