IviUpconverter Get IF Input Name (G Dataflow)

Returns the specific driver defined IF Input name that corresponds to the one-based index that the user specifies. If the driver defines a qualified IF Input name, this node returns the qualified name. If the value that the user passes for the index parameter is less than one or greater than the value of the IviUpconverter IF Input Count property, the node returns an empty string in the name parameter and returns the Invalid Value error.