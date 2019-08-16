IviUpconverter Configure PM [PM] (G Dataflow)

Configures the modulation source and deviation for the upconverter's phase modulation.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviUpconverter Initialize or IviUpconverter Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Pass the source of the signal that is used as the modulating signal. If more than one source is specified, the voltages of all sources are summed. Multiple source names are separated by commas. The driver uses this value to set the IviUpconverter PM Source [PM] property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual PM source name. The virtual PM source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical PM source name. Default Value: ""
Pass the extent of modulation the upconverter applies to the RF output signal with the modulating signal as a result of summing all sources, internal and external. The driver uses this value to set the IviUpconverter PM Deviation [PM] property. Default Value: 0.0 Radian
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviUpconverter Initialize or IviUpconverter Initialize With Options VI. The handle identifies a particular instrument session. Default Value: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application