IviUpconverter Configure FM [FM] (G Dataflow)

source ("")

Pass the source of the signal that is used as the modulating signal. If more than one source is specified, the voltages of all sources are summed. Multiple source names are separated by commas. The driver uses this value to set the IviUpconverter FM Source [FM] property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual FM source name. The virtual FM source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical FM source name.

Default: ""