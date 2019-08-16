IVI Switch Route Nodes (G Dataflow)

Creates a path between channel 1 and channel 2. The driver calculates the shortest path between the two channels. If a path is not available, the node returns one of the following errors: IVISWTCH_ERROR_EXPLICIT_CONNECTION_EXISTS (0xBFFA200C), if the two channels are already explicitly connected by calling either the IviSwtch Connect Channels or IviSwtch Set Path Node. IVISWTCH_ERROR_IS_CONFIGURATION_CHANNEL (0xBFFA2009) , if a channel is a configuration channel. Error elaboration contains information about which of the two channels is a configuration channel. IVISWTCH_ERROR_ATTEMPT_TO_CONNECT_SOURCES (0xBFFA200B), if both channels are connected to a different source. Error elaboration contains information about sources to which channel 1 and 2 connect. IVISWTCH_ERROR_CANNOT_CONNECT_TO_ITSELF (0xBFFA2015) , if channels 1 and 2 are one and the same channel. IVISWTCH_ERROR_PATH_NOT_FOUND (0xBFFA2011), if the driver cannot find a path between the two channels. This node applies default values to properties that have not been set by the user under the following conditions: (1) If the user has not set the value of any property in the IviSwtchScanner extension, the following default values are used: IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Scan List [SCN] - "" (Empty string) IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Trigger Input [SCN] - IVISWTCH_VAL_EXTERNAL IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Scan Advanced Output [SCN] - IVISWTCH_VAL_EXTERNAL IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Scan Delay [SCN]- 0 Notes: (1) The paths are bidirectional. For example, if a path exists from channel CH1 to CH2, then a path from channel CH2 to CH1 also exists. (2) This node performs interchangeability checking when the IviSwtch>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Interchange Check property is set to TRUE. If the IviSwtch>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Spy property is set to TRUE, you use the NI I/O Trace utility to view interchangeability warnings. You use the IviSwtch Get Next Interchange Warning Node to retrieve interchangeability warnings when the IviSwtch>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Spy property is set to FALSE. For more information about interchangeability checking, refer to the help text for the IviSwtch>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Interchange Check property.