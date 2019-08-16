Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

IVI Switch Route Nodes (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 7, 2018
node_icon
IviSwtch Connect Channels
Creates a path between channel 1 and channel 2. The driver calculates the shortest path between the two channels. If a path is not available, the node returns one of the following errors: IVISWTCH_ERROR_EXPLICIT_CONNECTION_EXISTS (0xBFFA200C), if the two channels are already explicitly connected by calling either the IviSwtch Connect Channels or IviSwtch Set Path Node. IVISWTCH_ERROR_IS_CONFIGURATION_CHANNEL (0xBFFA2009) , if a channel is a configuration channel. Error elaboration contains information about which of the two channels is a configuration channel. IVISWTCH_ERROR_ATTEMPT_TO_CONNECT_SOURCES (0xBFFA200B), if both channels are connected to a different source. Error elaboration contains information about sources to which channel 1 and 2 connect. IVISWTCH_ERROR_CANNOT_CONNECT_TO_ITSELF (0xBFFA2015) , if channels 1 and 2 are one and the same channel. IVISWTCH_ERROR_PATH_NOT_FOUND (0xBFFA2011), if the driver cannot find a path between the two channels. This node applies default values to properties that have not been set by the user under the following conditions: (1) If the user has not set the value of any property in the IviSwtchScanner extension, the following default values are used: IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Scan List [SCN] - "" (Empty string) IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Trigger Input [SCN] - IVISWTCH_VAL_EXTERNAL IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Scan Advanced Output [SCN] - IVISWTCH_VAL_EXTERNAL IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Scan Delay [SCN]- 0 Notes: (1) The paths are bidirectional. For example, if a path exists from channel CH1 to CH2, then a path from channel CH2 to CH1 also exists. (2) This node performs interchangeability checking when the IviSwtch>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Interchange Check property is set to TRUE. If the IviSwtch>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Spy property is set to TRUE, you use the NI I/O Trace utility to view interchangeability warnings. You use the IviSwtch Get Next Interchange Warning Node to retrieve interchangeability warnings when the IviSwtch>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Spy property is set to FALSE. For more information about interchangeability checking, refer to the help text for the IviSwtch>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Interchange Check property.
node_icon
IviSwtch Disconnect Channels
Destroys the path between two channels that you create with the IviSwtch Connect Channels or IviSwtch Set Path Node. This function returns as soon as the command is given to the switch module and the switch module is ready for another command. This may be before or after the switches involved settle. Use the Switch Is Debounced? Node to see if the switch has settled. Use the Wait For Debounce Node if you want to wait until the switch has debounced. If some connections remain after disconnecting the two specified channels, this function returns IVISWTCH_WARN_PATH_REMAINS (0x3FFA2001). If no explicit path exists between the two specified channels, this function returns IVISWTCH_ERROR_NO_SUCH_PATH (0xBFFA2008) without performing any disconnection operation.
node_icon
IviSwtch Switch Is Debounced
Returns a value that indicates whether all the paths that you previously created have settled.
node_icon
IviSwtch Disconnect All Channels
Disconnects all existing paths. Note: If the switch module is not capable of disconnecting all paths, this node returns the warning IVISWTCH_WARN_PATH_REMAINS (0x3FFA2001).
node_icon
IviSwtch Wait For Debounce
Causes the driver to return process control back to the user only after all the paths that you previouslt created have settled.
node_icon
IviSwtch Can Connect Channels
Verifies that the switch module is capable of creating a path between the two channels you specify with the channel 1 and channel 2 parameters. If the switch module is capable of creating a path, this node indicates whether the path is currently available given the existing connections. If the path is not available due to currently existing connections, but the implicit connection between the two channels already exists, the node returns the warning IVISWTCH_WARN_IMPLICIT_CONNECTION_EXISTS (0x3FFA2002).
node_icon
IVI Switch Path Nodes

Recently Viewed Topics