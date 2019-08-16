IviSwtch Reset Interchange Check (G Dataflow)

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

Test Systems with Multiple Test Modules

Clearing Interchangeability Warnings

When developing a complex test system that consists of multiple test modules, it is generally a good idea to design the test modules so that they can run in any order. To do so requires ensuring that each test module completely configures the state of each instrument it uses. If a particular test module does not completely configure the state of an instrument, the state of the instrument depends on the configuration from a previously executed test module. If you execute the test modules in a different order, the behavior of the instrument and therefore the entire test module is likely to change. This change in behavior is generally instrument specific and represents an interchangeability problem.

This node does not clear the interchangeability warnings from the list of previously recorded interchangeability warnings. If you want to guarantee that the IviSwtch Get Next Interchange Warning Node only returns those interchangeability warnings that are generated after calling this node, you must clear the list of interchangeability warnings. You can clear the interchangeability warnings list by repeatedly calling the IviSwtch Get Next Interchange Warning Node until no more interchangeability warnings are returned. If you are not interested in the content of those warnings, you can call the IviSwtch Clear Interchange Warnings Node.