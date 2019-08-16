IviSwtch Get Path (G Dataflow)

In some cases there is more than one possible path between two channels. The driver or the instrument selects the path when you connect two channels with the IviSwtch Connect Channels Node. Thus, you cannot guarantee that every call to the IviSwtch Connect Channels Node establishes exactly the same path when you pass the same channels. This node returns a string that uniquely identifies the path you create with the IviSwtch Connect Channels Node. You can pass this string to the IviSwtch Set Path Node to establish the exact same path in the future. If no explicit path exists between the two specified channels, this function returns IVISWTCH_ERROR_NO_SUCH_PATH (0xBFFA2008). Note: (1) This node returns only those paths that you explicitly create by calling IviSwtch Connect Channels and IviSwtch Set Path nodes. For example, if you connect channels CH1 and CH3, and then channels CH2 and CH3, the explicit path between channels CH1 and Ch2 does not exist and this node returns an error.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSwtch Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
You identify a path with two channels. Pass one of the virtual channel names for which you want to create a path. Pass the other channel name as the channel 2 parameter. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual channel name. The virtual channel name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical channel name. Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names. Default Value: ""
You identify a path with two channels. Pass one of the virtual channel names for which you want to create a path. Pass the other channel name as the channel 1 parameter. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual channel name. The virtual channel name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical channel name. Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names. Default Value: ""
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSwtch Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
The comma-separated path between channels you specify in the Channel 1 and Channel 2 parameters.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application