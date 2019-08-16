IviSwtch Configure Scan Trigger [SCN] (G Dataflow)

scan advanced output

Pass the output on which you want the instrument to assert the scan advanced signal. The driver uses this value to set the IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Scan Advanced Output [SCN] property. After the instrument processes each entry in the scan list, it waits the length of time you specify in the Scan Delay parameter and then asserts a trigger on the line you specify with this parameter.

(0) IVISWTCH_VAL_NONE The switch module does not produce a Scan Advanced Output trigger.

(2) IVISWTCH_VAL_EXTERNAL External Trigger. The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output trigger on the "trigger out" connector

(5) IVISWTCH_VAL_GPIB_SRQ The switch module produces the GPIB Service Request in place of the Scan Advanced Output trigger.

(111) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL0 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL0 or PXI TRIG0 line.

(112) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL1 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL1 or PXI TRIG1 line.

(113) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL2 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL2 or PXI TRIG2 line.

(114) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL3 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL3 or PXI TRIG3 line.

(115) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL4 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL4 or PXI TRIG4 line.

(116) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL5 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL5 or PXI TRIG5 line.

(117) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL6 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL6 or PXI TRIG6 line.

(118) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL7 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL7 or PXI TRIG7 line.

(119) IVISWTCH_VAL_ECL0 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus ECL0 line.

(120) IVISWTCH_VAL_ECL1 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus ECL1 line.

(125) IVISWTCH_VAL_PXI_STAR The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the PXI STAR trigger bus.

IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_0 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 0 line. (141) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_1 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 1 line. (142) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_2 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 2 line. (143) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_3 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 3 line. (144) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_4 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 4 line. (145) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_5 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 5 line. (146) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_6 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 6 line. (140)

Default: IVISWTCH_VAL_NONE - No Trigger