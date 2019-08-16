IviSwtch Configure Scan Trigger [SCN] (G Dataflow)

Configures the scan triggers for the scan list you establish with IviSwtch Configure Scan List [SCN] Node.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSwtch Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Pass the minimum length of time you want the instrument to wait from the time the instrument creates a path until it asserts a trigger on the Scan Advanced output line. Units: seconds. The driver uses this value to set the IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Scan Delay [SCN] property.
Pass the trigger source you want the instrument to use for scanning. The driver uses this value to set the IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Trigger Input [SCN] property. The switch module waits for the trigger you specify when it encounters a semicolon in the scan list. When the trigger occurs, the switch module advances to the next entry in the scan list.
IVISWTCH_VAL_EXTERNAL - External
IVISWTCH_VAL_IMMEDIATE - Immediate (default)
IVISWTCH_VAL_SOFTWARE_TRIG - Software Trigger Function
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL0 - PXI TRIG0 or VXI TTL0
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL1 - PXI TRIG1 or VXI TTL1
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL2 - PXI TRIG2 or VXI TTL2
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL3 - PXI TRIG3 or VXI TTL3
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL4 - PXI TRIG4 or VXI TTL4
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL5 - PXI TRIG5 or VXI TTL5
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL6 - PXI TRIG6 or VXI TTL6
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL7 - PXI TRIG7 or VXI TTL7
IVISWTCH_VAL_ECL0 - VXI ECL0
IVISWTCH_VAL_ECL1 - VXI ECL1
IVISWTCH_VAL_PXI_STAR - PXI Star
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_0 - RTSI line 0
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_1 - RTSI line 1
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_2 - RTSI line 2
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_3 - RTSI line 3
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_4 - RTSI line 4
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_5 - RTSI line 5
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_6 - RTSI line 6
|IVISWTCH_VAL_IMMEDIATE Immediate Trigger
|The switch module does not wait for a trigger before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_EXTERNAL External Trigger
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger from an external source through the "trigger in" connector.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_SOFTWARE_TRIG
|The switch module waits until you call the IviSwtch Send Software Trigger [SWT] Node.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL0
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the VXIbus TTL0 or PXI TRIG0 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL1
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the VXIbus TTL1 or PXI TRIG1 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL2
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the VXIbus TTL2 or PXI TRIG2 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL3
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the VXIbus TTL3 or PXI TRIG3 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL4
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the VXIbus TTL4 or PXI TRIG4 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL5
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the VXIbus TTL5 or PXI TRIG5 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL6
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the VXIbus TTL6 or PXI TRIG6 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL7
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the VXIbus TTL7 or PXI TRIG7 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_ECL0
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the VXIbus ECL0 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_ECL1
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the VXIbus ECL1 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_PXI_STAR
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the PXI STAR trigger bus before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_0
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the RTSI 0 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_1
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the RTSI 1 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_2
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the RTSI 2 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_3
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the RTSI 3 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_4
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the RTSI 4 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_5
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the RTSI 5 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
|IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_6
|The switch module waits until it receives a trigger on the RTSI 6 line before processing the next entry in the scan list.
Default: IVISWTCH_VAL_IMMEDIATE - Immediate
Pass the output on which you want the instrument to assert the scan advanced signal. The driver uses this value to set the IviSwtch>>Scanning Configuration>>Scan Advanced Output [SCN] property. After the instrument processes each entry in the scan list, it waits the length of time you specify in the Scan Delay parameter and then asserts a trigger on the line you specify with this parameter.
IVISWTCH_VAL_NONE - No Trigger (Default)
IVISWTCH_VAL_EXTERNAL - External
IVISWTCH_VAL_GPIB_SRQ - GPIB Service Request
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL0 - PXI TRIG0 or VXI TTL0
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL1 - PXI TRIG1 or VXI TTL1
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL2 - PXI TRIG2 or VXI TTL2
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL3 - PXI TRIG3 or VXI TTL3
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL4 - PXI TRIG4 or VXI TTL4
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL5 - PXI TRIG5 or VXI TTL5
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL6 - PXI TRIG6 or VXI TTL6
IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL7 - PXI TRIG7 or VXI TTL7
IVISWTCH_VAL_ECL0 - VXI ECL0
IVISWTCH_VAL_ECL1 - VXI ECL1
IVISWTCH_VAL_PXI_STAR - PXI Star
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_0 - RTSI line 0
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_1 - RTSI line 1
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_2 - RTSI line 2
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_3 - RTSI line 3
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_4 - RTSI line 4
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_5 - RTSI line 5
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_6 - RTSI line 6
(0) IVISWTCH_VAL_NONE The switch module does not produce a Scan Advanced Output trigger.
(2) IVISWTCH_VAL_EXTERNAL External Trigger. The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output trigger on the "trigger out" connector
(5) IVISWTCH_VAL_GPIB_SRQ The switch module produces the GPIB Service Request in place of the Scan Advanced Output trigger.
(111) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL0 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL0 or PXI TRIG0 line.
(112) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL1 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL1 or PXI TRIG1 line.
(113) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL2 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL2 or PXI TRIG2 line.
(114) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL3 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL3 or PXI TRIG3 line.
(115) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL4 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL4 or PXI TRIG4 line.
(116) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL5 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL5 or PXI TRIG5 line.
(117) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL6 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL6 or PXI TRIG6 line.
(118) IVISWTCH_VAL_TTL7 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus TTL7 or PXI TRIG7 line.
(119) IVISWTCH_VAL_ECL0 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus ECL0 line.
(120) IVISWTCH_VAL_ECL1 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the VXbus ECL1 line.
(125) IVISWTCH_VAL_PXI_STAR The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the PXI STAR trigger bus.
IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_0 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 0 line. (141) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_1 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 1 line. (142) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_2 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 2 line. (143) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_3 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 3 line. (144) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_4 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 4 line. (145) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_5 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 5 line. (146) IVISWTCH_VAL_RTSI_6 The switch module produces the Scan Advanced Output on the RTSI 6 line. (140)
Default: IVISWTCH_VAL_NONE - No Trigger
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSwtch Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
This node is part of the IviSwtchScanner [SCN] extension group.
If the switch module is currently scanning through the scan list, this function returns IVISWTCH_ERROR_SCAN_IN_PROGRESS (0xBFFA2006) without configuring the scan trigger.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application