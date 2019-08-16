IviSpecAn Make Marker Delta [DMK] (G Dataflow)

Specifies whether the active marker is a delta marker.

When this node is called with DeltaMarker true, the current active marker is changed to a delta marker and the associated reference marker is moved to the current position of the active marker. The current position becomes the reference point for marker values. The marker readout indicates the relative frequency (or time) separation and amplitude difference between the reference and active marker.

When this Delta Marker is set to false, the current marker is changed to a normal marker. The reference marker is determined by calling the IviSpecAn Query Reference Marker [DMK] node.

Note If the current active marker is not enabled then this node enables the active marker.