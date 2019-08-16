IVI Spectrum Analyzer Low Level Measurement Nodes (G Dataflow)

Initiates an acquisition. After calling this node, the spectrum analyzer leaves the idle state and waits for a trigger. Notes: (1) This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. You use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. If you want to check the instrument status, call the IviSpecAn Error-Query.vi at the conclusion of the sequence. (2) Call IviSpecAn Acquisition Status.vi to determine when the acquisition is complete.