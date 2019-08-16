Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

IVI Spectrum Analyzer Low Level Measurement Nodes (G Dataflow)

IviSpecAn Initiate
Initiates an acquisition. After calling this node, the spectrum analyzer leaves the idle state and waits for a trigger. Notes: (1) This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. You use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. If you want to check the instrument status, call the IviSpecAn Error-Query.vi at the conclusion of the sequence. (2) Call IviSpecAn Acquisition Status.vi to determine when the acquisition is complete.
IviSpecAn Acquisition Status
Determines if an acquisition is in progress or complete.
IviSpecAn Abort
Aborts a previously initiated measurement and returns the spectrum analyzer to the idle state. Note: This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. Use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. If you want to check the instrument status, call the IviSpecAn Error-Query.vi at the conclusion of the sequence.
IviSpecAn Send Software Trigger [SWT]
Sends a command to trigger the spectrum analyzer.

