IviSpecAn Get Marker Name [MKR] (G Dataflow)

Returns the specific driver defined trace name that corresponds to the one-based index specified by the Index parameter.

If you pass in a value for the Index parameter that is less than one or greater than the value of the IviSpecAn>>Markers>>Number of Markers property, the node returns an empty string in the Name parameter and returns the Invalid Value error.

Note For an instrument with only one Marker, i.e. the IviSpecAn>>Markers>>Number of Markers property is one, the driver may return an empty string.