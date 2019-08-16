IviSpecAn Fetch Y Trace (G Dataflow)

Returns the trace the spectrum analyzer acquires. The trace is from a previously initiated acquisition. Call IviSpecAn Initiate to start an acquisition. Call IviSpecAn Acquisition Status to determine when the acquisition is complete. Once the acquisition is complete, call the Fetch Y Trace node to return the trace. You may call IviSpecAn Read Y Trace instead of IviSpecAn Initiate. IviSpecAn Read Y Trace starts an acquisition, waits for the acquisition to complete, and returns the trace in one node call. Use IviSpecAn Fetch Y Trace when acquiring multiple traces. Use a different trace name for each IviSpecAn Fetch Y Trace call. You may also call IviSpecAn Fetch Y Trace after calling IviSpecAn Read Y Trace to acquire subsequent traces. The array returns data that represents the amplitude of the signals of the sweep from the start frequency to the stop frequency (in frequency domain, in time domain the amplitude array is ordered from beginning of sweep to end). The IviSpecAn>>Basic Operation>>Amplitude Units property determines the units of the points in the amplitude array. The array returns data that represents the amplitude of the signals of the sweep from the start frequency to the stop frequency (in frequency domain, in time domain the amplitude array is ordered from beginning of sweep to end). The IviSpecAn>>Basic Operation>>Amplitude Units property determines the units of the points in the amplitude array. This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. You use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. If you want to check the instrument status, call IviSpecAn Error-Query at the conclusion of the sequence.