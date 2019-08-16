IviSpecAn Exchange Traces [MT] (G Dataflow)

Exchanges the data arrays of two traces.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSpecAn Initialize Node or IviSpecAn Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Pass the trace name of the second of the two traces to be exchanged. This control accepts either a virtual repeated capability name or an instrument-specific trace name. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual repeated capability name. The virtual repeated capability name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical repeated capability name. Virtual repeated capability names are aliases for instrument-specific trace strings. The instrument-specific trace strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual repeated capability names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the trace names in your source code. You specify virtual repeated capability names in MAX. Default Value: ""
Pass the trace name of one of the two traces to be exchanged. This control accepts either a virtual repeated capability name or an instrument-specific trace name. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual repeated capability name. The virtual repeated capability name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical repeated capability name. Virtual repeated capability names are aliases for instrument-specific trace strings. The instrument-specific trace strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual repeated capability names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the trace names in your source code. You specify virtual repeated capability names in MAX. Default Value: ""
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSpecAn Initialize Node or IviSpecAn Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application