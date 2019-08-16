IviSpecAn Configure Trigger Source [TRG] (G Dataflow)

Specifies the trigger source that causes the spectrum analyzer to leave the Wait-for-Trigger state.
Specifies the source of the trigger signal that causes the analyzer to leave the Wait-For-Trigger state. The driver uses this value to set the IviSpecAn>>Trigger>>Trigger Source property. Valid Values: - IVISPECAN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_EXTERNAL - The spectrum analyzer waits until it receives a trigger on the external trigger connector. - IVISPECAN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_IMMEDIATE - The spectrum analyzer does not wait for a trigger of any kind. - IVISPECAN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_SOFTWARE - The spectrum analyzer waits until the Send Software Trigger function executes. - IVISPECAN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_AC_LINE - The spectrum analyzer waits until it receives a trigger on the AC line. - IVISPECAN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_VIDEO - The spectrum analyzer waits until it receives a video level. Default value: IVISPECAN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_EXTERNAL
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSpecAn Initialize Node or IviSpecAn Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
