IviSpecAn Configure Marker Search [MKR] (G Dataflow)

Configures the marker peak excursion and marker threshold values. The marker peak excursion specifies the minimum amplitude variation that can be recognized as a peak or minimum by the marker. The marker threshold specifies a lower bound for ALL marker search nodes.
Specifies the lower limit of the search domain vertical range for the IviSpecAn Marker Search [MKR].vi. The driver uses this value to set the IviSpecAn>>Markers>>Marker Threshold property. Units: Amplitude Units Default Value: 0.0
Specifies the minimum amplitude variation of the signal in dB that the IviSpecAn Marker Search [MKR].vi identifies as a peak. The driver uses this value to set the IviSpecAn>>Markers>>Peak Excursion property. Units: dB Default Value: 10.0 dB
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSpecAn Initialize Node or IviSpecAn Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSpecAn Initialize Node or IviSpecAn Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application