IviScope Configure Width Trigger Source [WT] (G Dataflow)

Specifies whether a pulse that is within or outside the high and low thresholds triggers the oscilloscope.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

width condition

Value you pass to specify whether you want a pulse that is within or outside the Width High Threshold and Width Low Threshold to trigger the oscilloscope.

Defined Values

IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_WITHIN The oscilloscope triggers on pulses that have a width that is less than the Width High Threshold and greater than the Width Low Threshold.
IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_OUTSIDE The oscilloscope triggers on pulses that have a width that is either greater than the Width High Threshold or less than a Width Low Threshold.

Default: IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_WITHIN

datatype_icon

width low threshold

Value you pass to define the low width threshold time. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Width Triggering [WT]>>Width Low Threshold [WT] to this value. Units: seconds

Default: 1.0E-09 s

datatype_icon

trigger level

Value you pass to specify the voltage threshold you want the oscilloscope to use for width triggering. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Level property to this value. Units: volts

Trigger Process

Default: 0.0

datatype_icon

trigger source

String you pass to specify the source you want the oscilloscope to monitor for a trigger. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Source property to this value.

Nodes Associated with Trigger Source

Virtual Channel Names

Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names.

Additional Trigger Sources

This control accepts one of the valid channel names or additional trigger sources listed below. Additional Trigger Sources: IVISCOPE_VAL_EXTERNAL - External IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL0 - PXI TRIG0 or VXI TTL0 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL1 - PXI TRIG1 or VXI TTL1 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL2 - PXI TRIG2 or VXI TTL2 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL3 - PXI TRIG3 or VXI TTL3 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL4 - PXI TRIG4 or VXI TTL4 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL5 - PXI TRIG5 or VXI TTL5 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL6 - PXI TRIG6 or VXI TTL6 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL7 - PXI TRIG7 or VXI TTL7 IVISCOPE_VAL_ECL0 - VXI ECL0 IVISCOPE_VAL_ECL1 - VXI ECL1 IVISCOPE_VAL_PXI_STAR - PXI Star IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_0 - RTSI line 0 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_1 - RTSI line 1 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_2 - RTSI line 2 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_3 - RTSI line 3 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_4 - RTSI line 4 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_5 - RTSI line 5 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_6 - RTSI line 6
spd-note-note
Note  

IVISCOPE_VAL_EXTERNAL - The oscilloscope waits for a trigger on the external trigger input.

Default: CHANNEL1

datatype_icon

width high threshold

Value you pass to specify the high width threshold time. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Width Triggering [WT]>>Width High Threshold [WT] to this value. Units: seconds

Default: 2.0E-09 s

datatype_icon

width polarity

Value you pass to specify the polarity of the pulse that you want to trigger the oscilloscope. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Width Triggering [WT]>>Width Polarity [WT] property to this value.

Defined Values

IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_POSITIVE The oscilloscope triggers on a positive pulse.
IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_NEGATIVE The oscilloscope triggers on a negative pulse.

Default: IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_POSITIVE

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

datatype_icon

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Default: No error

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

