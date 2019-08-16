IviScope Configure Width Trigger Source [WT] (G Dataflow)

Specifies whether a pulse that is within or outside the high and low thresholds triggers the oscilloscope.
Value you pass to specify whether you want a pulse that is within or outside the Width High Threshold and Width Low Threshold to trigger the oscilloscope.
Defined Values
|IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_WITHIN
|The oscilloscope triggers on pulses that have a width that is less than the Width High Threshold and greater than the Width Low Threshold.
|IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_OUTSIDE
|The oscilloscope triggers on pulses that have a width that is either greater than the Width High Threshold or less than a Width Low Threshold.
Default: IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_WITHIN
Value you pass to define the low width threshold time. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Width Triggering [WT]>>Width Low Threshold [WT] to this value. Units: seconds
Default: 1.0E-09 s
Value you pass to specify the voltage threshold you want the oscilloscope to use for width triggering. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Level property to this value. Units: volts
Trigger Process
Default: 0.0
String you pass to specify the source you want the oscilloscope to monitor for a trigger. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Source property to this value.
Nodes Associated with Trigger Source
Virtual Channel Names
Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names.
Additional Trigger Sources
Default: CHANNEL1
Value you pass to specify the high width threshold time. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Width Triggering [WT]>>Width High Threshold [WT] to this value. Units: seconds
Default: 2.0E-09 s
Value you pass to specify the polarity of the pulse that you want to trigger the oscilloscope. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Width Triggering [WT]>>Width Polarity [WT] property to this value.
Defined Values
Default: IVISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_POSITIVE
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application