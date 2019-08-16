IviScope Configure Glitch Trigger Source [GT] (G Dataflow)

Configures the glitch trigger. A glitch trigger occurs when the trigger signal has a pulse with a width that is less than or greater than the glitch width.
Value you pass to set the glitch condition. The driver uses this value to set the IviScope>>Trigger>>Glitch Triggering [GT]>>Glitch Condition [GT] property. The oscilloscope triggers when it detects a pulse with a width less than or greater than this value, depending on this parameter.
Defined Values
Default: IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_LESS_THAN
Pass the length of time you want the oscilloscope to use for the glitch width. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Glitch Triggering [GT]>>Glitch Width [GT] property to this value. The oscilloscope triggers when it detects a pulse with a width less than or greater than this value, depending on the Glitch Condition parameter. Units: seconds
Default: 0.000010
Pass the voltage threshold you want the oscilloscope to use for glitch triggering. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Level property to this value. The oscilloscope triggers when a glitch crosses the trigger threshold you specify with this parameter. Units: volts
Default: 0.0
String you pass to specify the source you want the oscilloscope to monitor for a trigger. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Source property to this value.
Nodes Associated with Trigger Source
Virtual Channel Names
Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names.
Additional Trigger Sources
Default: CHANNEL1
Pass the polarity of the glitch that you want to trigger the oscilloscope. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Glitch Triggering [GT]>>Glitch Polarity [GT] property to this value. -
Defined Values
Default: IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_POSITIVE
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
The trigger occurs when the edge of a pulse that corresponds to the glitchWidth and glitchPolarity crosses the threshold the end-user specifies in the triggerLevel parameter.
Call the IviScope Configure Trigger and IviScope Configure Trigger Coupling nodes to set the trigger type and trigger coupling before calling this node.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application