IviScope Configure Glitch Trigger Source [GT] (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Pass the polarity of the glitch that you want to trigger the oscilloscope. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Glitch Triggering [GT]>>Glitch Polarity [GT] property to this value. -

This control accepts one of the valid channel names or additional trigger sources listed below. Additional Trigger Sources: IVISCOPE_VAL_EXTERNAL - External IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL0 - PXI TRIG0 or VXI TTL0 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL1 - PXI TRIG1 or VXI TTL1 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL2 - PXI TRIG2 or VXI TTL2 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL3 - PXI TRIG3 or VXI TTL3 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL4 - PXI TRIG4 or VXI TTL4 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL5 - PXI TRIG5 or VXI TTL5 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL6 - PXI TRIG6 or VXI TTL6 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL7 - PXI TRIG7 or VXI TTL7 IVISCOPE_VAL_ECL0 - VXI ECL0 IVISCOPE_VAL_ECL1 - VXI ECL1 IVISCOPE_VAL_PXI_STAR - PXI Star IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_0 - RTSI line 0 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_1 - RTSI line 1 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_2 - RTSI line 2 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_3 - RTSI line 3 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_4 - RTSI line 4 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_5 - RTSI line 5 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_6 - RTSI line 6

IVISCOPE_VAL_EXTERNAL - The oscilloscope waits for a trigger on the external trigger input.

Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names.

String you pass to specify the source you want the oscilloscope to monitor for a trigger. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Source property to this value.

Pass the voltage threshold you want the oscilloscope to use for glitch triggering. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Level property to this value. The oscilloscope triggers when a glitch crosses the trigger threshold you specify with this parameter. Units: volts

Pass the length of time you want the oscilloscope to use for the glitch width. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Glitch Triggering [GT]>>Glitch Width [GT] property to this value. The oscilloscope triggers when it detects a pulse with a width less than or greater than this value, depending on the Glitch Condition parameter. Units: seconds

Value you pass to set the glitch condition. The driver uses this value to set the IviScope>>Trigger>>Glitch Triggering [GT]>>Glitch Condition [GT] property. The oscilloscope triggers when it detects a pulse with a width less than or greater than this value, depending on this parameter.

Trigger Occurrence

The trigger occurs when the edge of a pulse that corresponds to the glitchWidth and glitchPolarity crosses the threshold the end-user specifies in the triggerLevel parameter.

Setting Trigger Type and Trigger Coupling

Call the IviScope Configure Trigger and IviScope Configure Trigger Coupling nodes to set the trigger type and trigger coupling before calling this node.