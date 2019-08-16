Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

IviScope Configure Glitch Trigger Source [GT] (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: October 24, 2017

Configures the glitch trigger. A glitch trigger occurs when the trigger signal has a pulse with a width that is less than or greater than the glitch width.

This node affects instrument behavior only if the trigger type is IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_TRIGGER.

glitch condition

Value you pass to set the glitch condition. The driver uses this value to set the IviScope>>Trigger>>Glitch Triggering [GT]>>Glitch Condition [GT] property. The oscilloscope triggers when it detects a pulse with a width less than or greater than this value, depending on this parameter.

Defined Values

IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_LESS_THAN The oscilloscope triggers when the pulse width is less than the Glitch Width.
IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_GREATER_THAN The oscilloscope triggers when the pulse width is greater than the Glitch Width.

Default: IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_LESS_THAN

glitch width

Pass the length of time you want the oscilloscope to use for the glitch width. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Glitch Triggering [GT]>>Glitch Width [GT] property to this value. The oscilloscope triggers when it detects a pulse with a width less than or greater than this value, depending on the Glitch Condition parameter. Units: seconds

Default: 0.000010

trigger level

Pass the voltage threshold you want the oscilloscope to use for glitch triggering. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Level property to this value. The oscilloscope triggers when a glitch crosses the trigger threshold you specify with this parameter. Units: volts

Default: 0.0

trigger source

String you pass to specify the source you want the oscilloscope to monitor for a trigger. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Source property to this value.

Nodes Associated with Trigger Source

Virtual Channel Names

Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names.

Additional Trigger Sources

This control accepts one of the valid channel names or additional trigger sources listed below. Additional Trigger Sources: IVISCOPE_VAL_EXTERNAL - External IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL0 - PXI TRIG0 or VXI TTL0 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL1 - PXI TRIG1 or VXI TTL1 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL2 - PXI TRIG2 or VXI TTL2 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL3 - PXI TRIG3 or VXI TTL3 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL4 - PXI TRIG4 or VXI TTL4 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL5 - PXI TRIG5 or VXI TTL5 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL6 - PXI TRIG6 or VXI TTL6 IVISCOPE_VAL_TTL7 - PXI TRIG7 or VXI TTL7 IVISCOPE_VAL_ECL0 - VXI ECL0 IVISCOPE_VAL_ECL1 - VXI ECL1 IVISCOPE_VAL_PXI_STAR - PXI Star IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_0 - RTSI line 0 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_1 - RTSI line 1 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_2 - RTSI line 2 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_3 - RTSI line 3 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_4 - RTSI line 4 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_5 - RTSI line 5 IVISCOPE_VAL_RTSI_6 - RTSI line 6
Note  

IVISCOPE_VAL_EXTERNAL - The oscilloscope waits for a trigger on the external trigger input.

Default: CHANNEL1

glitch polarity

Pass the polarity of the glitch that you want to trigger the oscilloscope. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Glitch Triggering [GT]>>Glitch Polarity [GT] property to this value. -

Defined Values

IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_POSITIVE The oscilloscope triggers on a positive glitch.
IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_NEGATIVE The oscilloscope triggers on a negative glitch.
IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_EITHER The oscilloscope triggers on either a positive or negative glitch.

Default: IVISCOPE_VAL_GLITCH_POSITIVE

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Default: No error

Trigger Occurrence

The trigger occurs when the edge of a pulse that corresponds to the glitchWidth and glitchPolarity crosses the threshold the end-user specifies in the triggerLevel parameter.

Setting Trigger Type and Trigger Coupling

Call the IviScope Configure Trigger and IviScope Configure Trigger Coupling nodes to set the trigger type and trigger coupling before calling this node.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

