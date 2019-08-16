IviScope Configure Edge Trigger Source (G Dataflow)

Configures the edge trigger. An edge trigger occurs when the trigger signal passes through the voltage threshold that you specify with the Trigger Level parameter and has the slope that you specify with the Trigger Slope parameter.
Pass the voltage threshold you want the oscilloscope to use for edge triggering. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Level property to this value. The oscilloscope triggers when the trigger signal passes through the threshold you specify with this parameter and has the slope you specify with the Trigger Slope parameter. Units: volts.
Default: 0.0
String you pass to specify the source you want the oscilloscope to monitor for a trigger. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>Trigger Source property to this value.
Nodes Associated with Trigger Source
Virtual Channel Names
Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names.
Additional Trigger Sources
Default: CHANNEL1
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application