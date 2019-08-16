IviScope Configure Channel (G Dataflow)

probe attenuation (1:1.0)

Pass the scaling factor by which the probe you attach to the channel attenuates the input. For example, when you use a 10:1 probe, set this parameter to 10.0. The driver sets the IviScope>>Channel>>Probe Attenuation property to this value. This driver reserves negative values to control the oscilloscope's automatic probe sense capability. Setting this parameter to IVISCOPE_VAL_PROBE_SENSE_ON (-1) configures the oscilloscope to sense the attenuation of the probe automatically. Defined Values: IVISCOPE_VAL_PROBE_SENSE_ON (-1) - Enables the oscilloscope's automatic probe sense capability. Default Value: 1.0 Notes: (1) If the oscilloscope is set to sense the probe attenuation automatically, setting this parameter to a positive value disables the automatic probe sense and configures the oscilloscope to use the manual probe attenuation you specify. (2) If you use a manual probe attenuation, you must set the probe attenuation to reflect the new probe attenuation each time you attach a different probe. (3) Use the IviScope Auto Probe Sense Value [PAS] VI to obtain the actual probe attenuation while the automatic probe sense capability is enabled. (4) If you set the oscilloscope to sense the probe attenuation automatically, the probe attenuation value can change at any time. When the oscilloscope detects a new probe attenuation value, other settings in the oscilloscope might also change. The driver has no way of knowing when these changes occur. Therefore, when you enable the automatic probe sense capability, this driver disables caching for properties that depend on the probe attenuation. These properties include IviScope>>Channel>>Vertical Range, IviScope>>Channel>>Vertical Offset, and all the properties that configure trigger levels. To maximize performance, set this parameter to a manual probe attenuation setting.