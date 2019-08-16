IviScope Configure Channel (G Dataflow)

Configures the most commonly configured properties of the oscilloscope channel sub-system. These properties are the range, offset, coupling, probe attenuation, and whether the channel is enabled.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Pass the value of the input range the oscilloscope uses for the channel. The driver sets the IviScope>>Chanel>>Vertical Range property to this value. For example, to acquire a sine wave that spans between -5.0 and 5.0 volts, pass 10.0 as the value of this parameter. Units: volts Default Value: 10.0 V
Pass the location of the center of the range that you specify with the Vertical Range parameter. Express the value with respect to ground. The driver sets the IviScope>>Channel>>Vertical Offset to this value. For example, to acquire a sine wave that spans between 0.0 and 10.0 volts, pass 5.0 as the value of this parameter. Units: volts Default value: 0.0
Pass the scaling factor by which the probe you attach to the channel attenuates the input. For example, when you use a 10:1 probe, set this parameter to 10.0. The driver sets the IviScope>>Channel>>Probe Attenuation property to this value. This driver reserves negative values to control the oscilloscope's automatic probe sense capability. Setting this parameter to IVISCOPE_VAL_PROBE_SENSE_ON (-1) configures the oscilloscope to sense the attenuation of the probe automatically. Defined Values: IVISCOPE_VAL_PROBE_SENSE_ON (-1) - Enables the oscilloscope's automatic probe sense capability. Default Value: 1.0 Notes: (1) If the oscilloscope is set to sense the probe attenuation automatically, setting this parameter to a positive value disables the automatic probe sense and configures the oscilloscope to use the manual probe attenuation you specify. (2) If you use a manual probe attenuation, you must set the probe attenuation to reflect the new probe attenuation each time you attach a different probe. (3) Use the IviScope Auto Probe Sense Value [PAS] VI to obtain the actual probe attenuation while the automatic probe sense capability is enabled. (4) If you set the oscilloscope to sense the probe attenuation automatically, the probe attenuation value can change at any time. When the oscilloscope detects a new probe attenuation value, other settings in the oscilloscope might also change. The driver has no way of knowing when these changes occur. Therefore, when you enable the automatic probe sense capability, this driver disables caching for properties that depend on the probe attenuation. These properties include IviScope>>Channel>>Vertical Range, IviScope>>Channel>>Vertical Offset, and all the properties that configure trigger levels. To maximize performance, set this parameter to a manual probe attenuation setting.
Specifies the virtual channel name that you assign to the instrument in the Configuration Utility. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual channel name. The virtual channel name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical channel name. Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names.
Default: "CHANNEL1"
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Specify whether you want the oscilloscope to acquire a waveform for the channel when you call the IviScope Initiate Acquisition, IviScope Read Waveform, IviScope Read Min Max Waveform [MmW], or IviScope Read Waveform Measurement [WM] VI. The driver sets the IviScope>>Channel>>Channel Enabled property to this value. Default Value: TRUE
Specify how you want the oscilloscope to couple the input signal for the channel. The driver sets the IviScope>>Channel>>Vertical Coupling property to this value. Defined Values: IVISCOPE_VAL_AC - AC Coupling IVISCOPE_VAL_DC - DC Coupling IVISCOPE_VAL_GND - Ground Coupling Default value: IVISCOPE_VAL_DC
