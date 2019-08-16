Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

IviRFSigGen Send Software Trigger [SWT] (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: October 24, 2017

Sends a command to trigger the RF signal generator. Call this node if you set a trigger source to a software trigger value. Below is a list of properties and nodes which can set the trigger source to a software trigger.

Nodes:

IviRFSigGen Configure Arb Trigger Source [ARB]

IviRFSigGen Configure Sweep

IviRFSigGen Configure CDMA Trigger Source [CDMA]

IviRFSigGen Configure TDMA Trigger Source [TDMA]

Properties:

IviRFSigGen>>ARB Generator Extended Properties>>ARB Trigger Source

IviRFSigGen>>Sweep Extended Properties>>Sweep Trigger Source

IviRFSigGen>>CDMA Base Functionality Extended Properties>>CDMA Trigger Source

IviRFSigGen>>TDMA Base Functionality Extended Properties>>TDMA Trigger Source

spd-note-note
Note  

This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. You use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. If you want to check the instrument status, call the IviRFSigGen Error-Query node at the conclusion of the sequence.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics