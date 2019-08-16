IviRFSigGen Send Software Trigger [SWT] (G Dataflow)

Sends a command to trigger the RF signal generator. Call this node if you set a trigger source to a software trigger value. Below is a list of properties and nodes which can set the trigger source to a software trigger.
Nodes:
IviRFSigGen Configure Arb Trigger Source [ARB]
IviRFSigGen Configure Sweep
IviRFSigGen Configure CDMA Trigger Source [CDMA]
IviRFSigGen Configure TDMA Trigger Source [TDMA]
Properties:
IviRFSigGen>>ARB Generator Extended Properties>>ARB Trigger Source
IviRFSigGen>>Sweep Extended Properties>>Sweep Trigger Source
IviRFSigGen>>CDMA Base Functionality Extended Properties>>CDMA Trigger Source
IviRFSigGen>>TDMA Base Functionality Extended Properties>>TDMA Trigger Source
This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. You use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. If you want to check the instrument status, call the IviRFSigGen Error-Query node at the conclusion of the sequence.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application