IviRFSigGen Configure Pulse [PG] (G Dataflow)

Configures the trigger source, pulse width, and gating enabled for the pulse generator within the RF signal generator.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Specifies the source of the signal the pulse generator uses to generate one pulse. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Pulse Generator>>Pulse Trigger Source property. Defined Values: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_PULSE_TRIGGER_SOURCE_INTERNAL - No external trigger is used. The pulse period is specified by the IviRFSigGen>>Pulse Generator>>Pulse Internal Trigger Period property. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_PULSE_TRIGGER_SOURCE_EXTERNAL - The pulse is started with a trigger after the delay time specified by the IviRFSigGen>>Pulse Generator>>Pulse External Trigger Delay property. Default Value: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_PULSE_TRIGGER_SOURCE_INTERNAL
Specifies the width of the output pulse. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Pulse Generator>>Pulse Width property. Units: Seconds Default Value: 50.0e-6 seconds
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application