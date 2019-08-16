IviRFSigGen Configure DigitalModulationBase Clock Source [DMB] (G Dataflow)

Configures the DigitalModulationBase clock source
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Specifies the source of the clock signal used to generate the digital modulation according to the selected standard. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Digital Modulation>>DigitalModulationBase Clock Source property. Defined Values: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_CLOCK_SOURCE_INTERNAL - The internal clock generator is used. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_CLOCK_SOURCE_EXTERNAL - A connected external clock generator (bit or symbol clock frequency) is used. Default Value: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_CLOCK_SOURCE_INTERNAL
Specifies the type of the external clock signal used to generate the digital modulation. This value is used only if the IviRFSigGen>>Digital Modulation Functionality>>DigitalModulationBase Clock Source property is set to External. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Digital Modulation>>DigitalModulationBase External Clock Type property. Defined Values: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_EXTERNAL_CLOCK_TYPE_BIT - The external clock frequency is equal to the bit clock frequency of the digital modulation. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_EXTERNAL_CLOCK_TYPE_SYMBOL - The external clock frequency is equal to the symbol clock frequency of the digital modulation. Default Value: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_DIGITAL_MODULATION_BASE_EXTERNAL_CLOCK_TYPE_BIT
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application