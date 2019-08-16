IviPwrMeter Get Next Coercion Record (G Dataflow)

Returns the coercion information associated with the IVI session.

This node retrieves and clears the oldest instance in which the instrument driver coerced a value you specified to another value.

If you set the IviPwrMeter>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Record Value Coercions property to TRUE, the instrument driver keeps a list of all coercions it makes on ViInt32 or ViReal64 values you pass to instrument driver nodes. You use this node to retrieve information from that list.

The node returns an empty string in the Coercion Record parameter if no coercion records remain for the session.