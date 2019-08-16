IviPwrMeter Configure Measurement (G Dataflow)

Configures the instrument to take single or dual channel measurements.

For single channel measurements, this node enables the channel specified by Operand1 and disables all other channels. The result returned by the Fetch or Read nodes is the measurement taken at the channel specified by Operand1. Although, the driver measures the power in Watts, the result is converted to the same unit as the value of the IviPwrMeter>>Basic Operation>>Units property.

For dual channel measurements, this node enables the channels specified by Operand1 and Operand2 and disables all other channels. The result returned by the Fetch or Read nodes is the result of the specified math operation applied to the measurements on the channels specified by Operand1 and Operand2.

Although, the math operation is performed on the measured values in Watts,the result is converted to the appropriate units depending on the value of the Units property and the value of the Operator.

For Difference and Sum operations, the resulting units is the same as the Units property.

For Quotient operations, the resulting units are in dB, except when Units are set to Watts. When set to Watts, the resulting measurement is without units.