IviPwrMeter Configure Duty Cycle Correction [DC] (G Dataflow)

Enables or disables the duty cycle correction and sets the duty cycle correction for pulse power measurements..
Specifies the duty cycle correction the power meter uses to calculate the pulse power of a pulse-modulated signal. The driver sets the IviPwrMeter>>Duty Cycle>>Duty Cycle Correction [DC] property to this value. The power meter measures the average power of the pulsed input signal and then divides the result by the duty cycle correction value to obtain a pulse power reading. The value of this property is specified as a percentage. For a pulse with a duty cycle of 10%, this property should be given the value 0.1. Units: percentage ( % ). Default Value: 100 %
Enables or disables the duty cycle correction. The driver sets the IviPwrMeter>>Duty Cycle>>Duty Cycle Correction [DC]_ENABLED property to this value. Valid Values: TRUE - "On" FALSE - "Off" Default Value: FALSE - "Off"
The name of the channel for which to specify the duty cycle correction. Pass the virtual channel name that you assign to the instrument in the Configuration Utility. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual channel name. The virtual channel name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical channel name. Virtual channel names are aliases for instrument-specific channel strings. The instrument-specific channel strings can differ from one instrument to another. Virtual channel names allow you to use and swap instruments without having to change the channel names in your source code. You assign a virtual channel name to an instrument-specific channel through the Configuration Utility. This control accepts virtual channel names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using. It also accepts the instrument-specific channel names. Default Value: ""
Instrument handle that you obtain from IviPwrMeter Initialize or IviPwrMeter Initialize With Options. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Instrument handle that you obtain from IviPwrMeter Initialize or IviPwrMeter Initialize With Options. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application