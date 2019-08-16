IviFgen Create Arbitrary Sequence [SEQ] (G Dataflow)

Creates an arbitrary sequence from an array of waveform handles and an array of corresponding loop counts. The VI returns a handle that identifies the sequence.
You pass this handle to the IviFgen Configure Arbitrary Sequence [SEQ] VI to specify what arbitrary sequence you want the function generator to produce.
An arbitrary sequence consists of multiple waveforms. For each waveform, you specify the number of times the function generator produces the waveform before proceeding to the next waveform. The number of times to repeat a specific waveform is called the loop count.
Pass the array of loop counts you want to use to create a new arbitrary sequence. The array must have at least as many elements as the value you specify in the Sequence Length parameter. Each Loop Counts array element corresponds to a Waveform Handles array element and indicates how many times to repeat that waveform. Each element of the Loop Count array must be less than or equal to the maximum number of loop counts the function generator allows. You can obtain the maximum loop count from the Maximum Loop Count parameter of the IviFgen Query Arb Arbitrary Capabilities [SEQ] VI. Default Value: None
Pass the array of waveform handles from which you want to create a new arbitrary sequence. The array must have at least as many elements as the value you specify in the Sequence Length parameter. Each Waveform Handles array element has a corresponding Loop Counts array element that indicates how many times that waveform is repeated. You obtain waveform handles when you create arbitrary waveforms with following VIs: IviFgen Create Arbitrary Waveform [ARB] VI IviFgen Create Channel Arbitrary Waveform [ACH] VI IviFgen Create Channel Arbitrary Waveform Int16 [AB] VI IviFgen Create Channel Arbitrary Waveform Int32 [AB] VI Default Value: None
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviFgen Initialize or IviFgen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Pass the number of waveforms in the new arbitrary sequence you want to create. The value you pass must be between the minimum and maximum sequence lengths the function generator allows. You can obtain the minimum and maximum sequence lengths from the Minimum Sequence Length and Maximum Sequence Length parameters of the IviFgen Query Arb Sequence Capabilities [SEQ] VI. Default Value: 1
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviFgen Initialize or IviFgen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Returns the handle that identifies the new arbitrary sequence. You pass this handle to the IviFgen Configure Arbitrary Sequence [SEQ] VI to generate the arbitrary sequence.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application