IviFgen Create Arbitrary Sequence [SEQ] (G Dataflow)

Creates an arbitrary sequence from an array of waveform handles and an array of corresponding loop counts. The VI returns a handle that identifies the sequence.

You pass this handle to the IviFgen Configure Arbitrary Sequence [SEQ] VI to specify what arbitrary sequence you want the function generator to produce.

An arbitrary sequence consists of multiple waveforms. For each waveform, you specify the number of times the function generator produces the waveform before proceeding to the next waveform. The number of times to repeat a specific waveform is called the loop count.

Note This node is part of the IviFgenArbSeq [SEQ] extension group.