IviDownconverter Is Calibration Complete [CAL] (G Dataflow)

Queries the instrument to determine the status of all calibration operations initiated by IviDownconverter Calibrate.

This node returns the Calibration Complete value in the status parameter only when calibration is complete. If some calibration operations are still in progress, the driver returns the Calibration In Progress value. If the driver cannot query the instrument to determine its state, the driver returns the Calibration Status Unknown value.

Notes: (1) This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. You use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. To check the instrument status, call IviDownconverter Error-Query at the conclusion of the sequence.