IviDmm Configure Thermocouple [TC] (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 7, 2018

Configures the thermocouple type and the reference junction type of the thermocouple for DMMs that take temperature measurements using a thermocouple transducer type.

This node affects the behavior of the instrument only if the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Transducer Type [TMP] property is set to IVIDMM_VAL_THERMOCOUPLE.

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDmm Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

thermocouple type

Pass the type of thermocouple used to measure the temperature. The driver uses this value to set the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Thermocouple>Thermocouple Type [TC] property.

Defined Values

IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_B IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_C
IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_D IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_E
IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_J IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_K
IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_N IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_R
IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_S IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_T
IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_U IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_V

Default: IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_B

ref junc type

Pass the type of reference junction to be used in the reference junction compensation of a thermocouple measurement. The driver uses this value to set the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Thermocouple>Reference Junction Type [TC] property.

Defined Values

Default: IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_REF_JUNC_INTERNAL

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDmm Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Extension Group

This node is part of the IviDmmThermocouple [TC] extension group.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server:

