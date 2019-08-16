IviDmm Configure Thermocouple [TC] (G Dataflow)

Configures the thermocouple type and the reference junction type of the thermocouple for DMMs that take temperature measurements using a thermocouple transducer type.

This node affects the behavior of the instrument only if the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Transducer Type [TMP] property is set to IVIDMM_VAL_THERMOCOUPLE.