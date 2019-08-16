IviDmm Configure Thermocouple [TC] (G Dataflow)

Configures the thermocouple type and the reference junction type of the thermocouple for DMMs that take temperature measurements using a thermocouple transducer type.
This node affects the behavior of the instrument only if the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Transducer Type [TMP] property is set to IVIDMM_VAL_THERMOCOUPLE.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDmm Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Pass the type of thermocouple used to measure the temperature. The driver uses this value to set the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Thermocouple>Thermocouple Type [TC] property.
Defined Values
Default: IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_TC_B
Pass the type of reference junction to be used in the reference junction compensation of a thermocouple measurement. The driver uses this value to set the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Thermocouple>Reference Junction Type [TC] property.
Defined Values
Default: IVIDMM_VAL_TEMP_REF_JUNC_INTERNAL
This node is part of the IviDmmThermocouple [TC] extension group.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: