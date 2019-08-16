IviDmm Configure RTD [RTD] (G Dataflow)

Configures the alpha and resistance parameters for a resistance temperature device.
This node affects the behavior of the instrument only when the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Transducer Type [TMP] property is set to IVIDMM_VAL_2_WIRE_RTD or IVIDMM_VAL_4_WIRE_RTD.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDmm Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Pass the alpha parameter for a resistance temperature device. The driver sets the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Resistance Temperature Device>RTD Alpha [RTD] property to this value.
Default: 0.0
Specifies the R0 parameter (resistance) for a resistance temperature device. The RTD resistance is also known as the RTD reference value. The driver sets the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Resistance Temperature Device>RTD Resistance [RTD] property to this value.
Default: 0.0
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDmm Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
This node is part of the IviDmmResistanceTemperatureDevice [RTD] extension group
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: