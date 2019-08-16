Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

IviDmm Configure RTD [RTD] (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: September 7, 2018

Configures the alpha and resistance parameters for a resistance temperature device.

This node affects the behavior of the instrument only when the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Transducer Type [TMP] property is set to IVIDMM_VAL_2_WIRE_RTD or IVIDMM_VAL_4_WIRE_RTD.

spd-note-note
Note  

The driver assumes that you are using a Platinum Resistance Temperature Device.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDmm Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

alpha

Pass the alpha parameter for a resistance temperature device. The driver sets the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Resistance Temperature Device>RTD Alpha [RTD] property to this value.

Default: 0.0

datatype_icon

resistance

Specifies the R0 parameter (resistance) for a resistance temperature device. The RTD resistance is also known as the RTD reference value. The driver sets the IviDmm>Temperature Measurements>Resistance Temperature Device>RTD Resistance [RTD] property to this value.

Default: 0.0

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDmm Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Extension Group

This node is part of the IviDmmResistanceTemperatureDevice [RTD] extension group

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server:

