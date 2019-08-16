IVI Digitizer Waveform Acquisition Nodes (G Dataflow)

Initiates an acquisition on the channels that the end-user configures with the IviDigitizer Configure Channel Node. If the channel is not enabled for the acquisition, this node returns Channel Not Enabled error. It then waits for the acquisition to complete, and returns the waveform for the channel the end-user specifies. If the digitizer did not complete the acquisition within the time period the user specified with the Maximum Time parameter, the node returns the Max Time Exceeded error. Notes: (1) You call the IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform Node to obtain the waveforms for each of the remaining enabled channels without initiating another acquisition. After this node executes, each element in the Waveform Array parameter is an unscaled value directly from the digitizer's analog-to-digital converter (ADC). (2) If the Num Records property set for the acquisition is not equal to 1, then the Read Node shall return an error. You must use the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition Node and the IviDigitizer Fetch Multi Record Waveform nodes in this case. (3) The data type of the returned waveform array is ViInt16.