IviDigitizer Send Software Trigger [ST] (G Dataflow)

Sends a software-generated trigger to the instrument.

It is only applicable for instruments using interfaces or protocols which support an explicit trigger function. For example, with GPIB this node could send a group execute trigger to the instrument. Other implementations might send a *TRG command.

Since instruments interpret a software-generated trigger in a wide variety of ways, the precise response of the instrument to this trigger is not defined. Note that SCPI details a possible implementation.

This node should not use resources which are potentially shared by other devices (for example, the VXI trigger lines). Use of such shared resources may have undesirable effects on other devices.

This node should not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. To check the instrument status, call the appropriate error query node at the conclusion of the sequence.

The trigger source property must accept Software Trigger as a valid setting for this node to work. If the trigger source is not set to Software Trigger, this node does nothing and returns the error Trigger Not Software.

Note This node is part of the IviDigitizerSoftwareTrigger [ST] extension group.