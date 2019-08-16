IviDigitizer Send Software Trigger [ST] (G Dataflow)

Sends a software-generated trigger to the instrument.
It is only applicable for instruments using interfaces or protocols which support an explicit trigger function. For example, with GPIB this node could send a group execute trigger to the instrument. Other implementations might send a *TRG command.
Since instruments interpret a software-generated trigger in a wide variety of ways, the precise response of the instrument to this trigger is not defined. Note that SCPI details a possible implementation.
This node should not use resources which are potentially shared by other devices (for example, the VXI trigger lines). Use of such shared resources may have undesirable effects on other devices.
This node should not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. To check the instrument status, call the appropriate error query node at the conclusion of the sequence.
The trigger source property must accept Software Trigger as a valid setting for this node to work. If the trigger source is not set to Software Trigger, this node does nothing and returns the error Trigger Not Software.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application